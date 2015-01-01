Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Problematic anger is common in veteran and military populations, yet understudied relative to other mental health difficulties. However, in recent years, more clinical and research attention has been turned to problematic anger. This paper highlights important new findings in the epidemiology, course, and neurobiology of anger, the associations of anger with other mental health problems and risk, and next steps for research and practice.



RECENT FINDINGS: In longitudinal research, findings show that problematic anger changes over the life course of military members and veterans, and that deployment increases the likelihood of problematic levels of anger. Problematic anger is related to a range of mental health issues, most perniciously aggression and suicidality. Promising new assessment and treatment approaches are emerging, including innovations that leverage digital technology. Key areas of research include advancing assessment of problematic anger to identify patterns of heterogeneity, as well as advancing the evidence base for anger treatments. Recommended progress in clinical practice include conducting routine assessment of problematic anger in veteran and military populations, developing prevention and early intervention for at risk individuals, and optimizing the timing of interventions throughout the military lifecycle.

Language: en