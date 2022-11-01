Abstract

Our objective was to explore the determining factors of fear of falling (FOF) in community-dwelling older adults of different ages. A total of 541 community-dwelling older adults aged 65 years and older were investigated and separated into a younger group (n=347) and an older group (n=194). FOF was measured and possible factors affecting FOF were investigated. The prevalence of high FOF in the older group was significantly higher than that in the younger group. Poor sleep quality, low muscle strength, and multimorbidity were independent risk factors for high FOF in the younger group. While poor gait and balance were independent risk factors for high FOF, other factors, such as sex, marital status, education level, drinking status, cognitive ability, and muscle strength were also found to have a significant association with high FOF in the older group. Therefore, differential prevention strategies for high FOF should be considered for community-dwelling older adults of different ages.

