Abstract

Deaths of relatives and peers in potentially traumatizing circumstances may lead to symptoms of prolonged grief (PG, e.g.,yearning, preoccupation) and posttraumatic stress (PTS, e.g., re-experiencing, hypervigilance). There is limited knowledge about how symptoms of PG and PTS co-occur following such events. The current study aimed to identify patterns of DSM-5-TR defined PG symptomatology and PTS in a sample of 213 youngsters, involved in a school bus accident killing seven peers 2 months earlier. Using latent class analysis, three groups were identified evidencing moderate endorsement of most symptoms (Class 1), high endorsement of almost all but the avoidance symptoms (Class 2), and high endorsement of almost all symptoms (Class 3), respectively. Classes differed in terms of levels of grief, PTS, and depression, assessed concurrently, and-in a subgroup of n=137 participants-assessed at 16 month follow-up. E.g., Class 3 membership was associated with a greater likelihood of meeting criteria for DSM-5-TR defined prolonged grief disorder at follow-up. Gender (fewer females in Class 1) but not age and proximity to the accident were associated with class membership.



FINDINGS indicate that it is important to identify groups with elevated PG and PTS early after traumatic bereavement who may be en route to persistent mental health problems.

Language: en