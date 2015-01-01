Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the process of elaboration and implementation of a protocol for the prevention and management of pediatric falls.



METHOD: This was an actionresearch developed at a public hospital in Southeast Brazil with 10 members of the multidisciplinary team from the pediatrics, maternity, neonatal intensive care sectors, and the patient safety center. To elaborate the protocol, literature review, three meetings with the group, and two rounds of online correction were carried out. Online training was carried out for all professionals and then the use of the protocol was started at the sectors.



RESULTS: A pediatric fall prevention protocol was implemented. Educational materials were developed and the Humpty Dumpty Falls Scale was chosen to assess the risk of falling.



CONCLUSION: The process was conducted in a collective and participatory way. The protocol and the educational materials guide and standardize behavior based on the best evidence and involve users, family members and professionals in the management of the risk of falling.

Language: pt