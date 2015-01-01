SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hsiao H. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 108: e103946.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.apergo.2022.103946

PMID

36455489

Abstract

Understanding the challenges Law Enforcement Officers (LEOs) have encountered with their vehicle and equipment and the correlation between equipment configuration and LEO body dimensions is critical for improving vehicle/equipment specifications to better accommodate today's LEOs. 974 LEOs participated in a study on their vehicle, equipment, and body measurements at 12 sites across the U.S. 88% participants reported discomfort/pain at the end of a shift. The most affected body areas were the lower back and hips. Handguns, radios, and handcuffs on duty belt and seat adjustment were associated with the discomfort/pain. 41% LEOs identified inadequate seat adjustment. Stature, buttock-popliteal length, eye height (sitting), knee height (sitting), shoulder-grip length, popliteal height, sitting height, hip breadth, and body weight were key parameters associated with seat adjustment needs. A third of officers experienced neck pain associated with the use of in-vehicle mobile data terminals and more fore/aft adjustment was needed.


Language: en

Keywords

Police; Duty belts; Vehicle equipment

