Chapman K, Norwood M, Shirota C, Palipana D, Kendall E. Aust. Health Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Australian Healthcare Association, Publisher Australasian Medical Publishing)

10.1071/AH22212

36451332

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Management establish the importance of ensuring the equitable protection of human rights in disaster planning, relief, and recovery. However, internationally and within Australia, the reality is one of indignity, human rights violations, and corruption. Australia is living in a perpetual state of crisis, following 3years of environmental and health disaster events. Vulnerable Australian citizens, especially people with disability, are at a great risk of human rights violations and may have restricted access to resilience-building resources that would enable them to recover. Embedding dignity into disaster management and recovery can safeguard human rights and improve outcomes for people with disability.


