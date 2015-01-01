Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Falls are an important public health issue that poses a threat to the health of senior people and reduces their ability to maintain independence, which in turn reduces poor quality of life. Several studies have demonstrated a positive relationship between physical function and fall, it remains unclear whether there is an association between gait speed and fall-related injuries among the aging population, which represent the largest proportion of older adults in China. Therefore, the aim of this study was to examine the association between gait speed and fall-related injuries among older Chinese adults.



METHODS: Data from the Global Ageing and Adult Health Survey (2007-2010) were analyzed. A stratified multi-stage cluster sampling design was used to collect the survey data. A total of 7558 Chinese adults aged 60 or older were included in this study. A 4-m walking test was used to assess gait speed. Fall-related injuries were self-reported by study participants. The binary logistic regression model was employed to examine the association between gait speed and fall-related injuries while controlling for age, sex, education years, smoking, alcohol consumption, and chronic diseases.



RESULTS: The mean age of the sample of older Chinese adults was 69.70 ± 7.10 years (females accounted for 52.6%). The results showed that a normal gait speed was negatively correlated with fall-related injury (odds ratio = 1.20) when adjusting for all covariates. Moreover, a binary regression analysis showed that a normal gait speed was only negatively correlated with fall-related injury in male participants (odds ratio = 1.32). There were no significant results in rapid gait speed and fall-related injuries.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that a slow gait speed may predict a higher risk of fall-related injuries among older Chinese adults, especially older male adults. Further studies are needed to verify our findings.

