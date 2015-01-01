|
Citation
|
Xie H, Chen E, Zhang Y. Complement. Ther. Clin. Pract. 2022; 50: e101710.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36455493
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Falls are an important public health issue that poses a threat to the health of senior people and reduces their ability to maintain independence, which in turn reduces poor quality of life. Several studies have demonstrated a positive relationship between physical function and fall, it remains unclear whether there is an association between gait speed and fall-related injuries among the aging population, which represent the largest proportion of older adults in China. Therefore, the aim of this study was to examine the association between gait speed and fall-related injuries among older Chinese adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Falls; Physical function; Chinese population