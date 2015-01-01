SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smart R, Doremus J. J. Health Econ. 2022; 87: e102700.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jhealeco.2022.102700

36455395

We exploit shocks to US federal enforcement policy to assess how legal medical marijuana market size affects youth marijuana use and consequences for youth traffic-related fatalities. Using hand-collected data on state medical marijuana patient rates to develop a novel measure of market size, we find that legal market growth increases youth marijuana use. Likely mechanisms are lower prices and easier access. Youth die more frequently from alcohol-involved car accidents, suggesting complementarities for youths. The consequences of marijuana legalization for youth are not immediate, but depend on how supply-side regulations affect production and prices.


Marijuana; Risky behavior; Cannabis legalization; Illicit markets; Substitution

