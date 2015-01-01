Abstract

Air guns are considered mostly harmless by the public opinion, but projectiles shot from common air guns can penetrate skin and thus able to cause severe, even life-threatening injury. The prevalence of air gun injuries is constantly high, but severe injuries occur rarely. Forensic evaluation of air gun injuries can be challenging since the shot wound characteristics produced by combustion in case of firearm injuries are missing. Despite these difficulties, the topic of air gun injuries is mostly overlooked in forensic literature, and there are no guidelines available which can help the assessment of specific cases. A case of an air gun injury is reported, where the projectile penetrated the abdominal wall and created multiple bowel injury. The complex assessment of all available information (macroscopic and microscopic appearance of entrance wound, types of injuries, CT findings, and crime scene reconstruction) helped to uncover the truth about the circumstances of the injury.

