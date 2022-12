Abstract

RATIONALE: Penetrating brain injury (PBI) is a rare trauma that presents as a difficult and serious surgical emergency for neurosurgeons in clinical practice. Our patient was admitted with a PBI caused by a tire explosion, which is an extremely rare cause of injury.



PATIENT CONCERNS: We report a case of a 28-year-old male patient who suffered a PBI when a tire exploded while it was being inflated with a high-pressure air pump.



DIAGNOSES: The patient was diagnosed with PBI presenting with multiple comminuted skull fractures, massive bone fragments with foreign bodies penetrating the underlying brain tissue of the top right frontal bone, multiple cerebral contusions, and intracranial hematoma.



INTERVENTIONS: Emergency combined multidisciplinary surgery was performed for the removal of the fragmented bone pieces, hematoma, and foreign bodies; decompression of the debridement flap; reconstruction of the anterior skull base; and repair of the dura mater.



OUTCOMES: The patient was successfully resuscitated and discharged 1 month later and is now recovering well.



LESSONS: Patients with PBI are critically ill. Therefore, timely, targeted examinations and appropriate multidisciplinary interventions through a green channel play a key role in assessing the condition, developing protocols, and preventing complications.

Language: en