Abstract

Distracted driving is a major cause of car crashes. Considering the dangers of distracted driving, efforts to develop prevention and/or reduction technology are underway. The purpose of this study is to observe the level of usage of distracted-driving-reduction technology in Indonesia and model the intention to use this technology on the technology acceptance model (TAM). The participants in this study included 418 Indonesian drivers (217 males, 201 females, mean age = 30.96 years), who volunteered to fill out an online questionnaire that the researcher developed, based on the TAM. The questionnaire comprised constructs including subjective norm, perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, and intention to use, as well as the additional constructs of trust in technology and personal innovativeness. Participants used a five-point Likert scale to record their responses. The results showed the level of respondents' use of distracted-driving-reduction technology as 88.52%. The most frequently used technology for this purpose was Bluetooth-enabled audio systems. The factors that significantly influenced the intention to use distracted-driving-reduction technology were the subjective norm, perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, and personal innovativeness. The paper also discusses the implications of the results.

Language: en