Abstract

Wheelchair rugby is a contact sport in which falls are common and injury rates are high, yet the characteristics of the falls are still under-reported. We investigated the fall characteristics of men's wheelchair rugby players by functional classification, using all 36 official match videos from the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 summer Paralympic Games. The videos were analyzed to evaluate the number of falls, playing time when the fall occurred, playing phase (offense or defense), contact with other players, foul judgement, direction of the fall, and the body part first in contact with the floor. All 182 men's wheelchair rugby players (Rio 2016, 94; Tokyo 2020, 88) were classified as low-point players or high-point players depending on their functional classification. A total of 200 falls were detected, 27 (13.5%) for low-point players and 173 (86.5%) for high-point players. Significant differences were noted between low-point players and high-point players in the direction of the fall and body part first in contact with the floor. High-point players had more falls in the forward and left-right directions, whereas low-point players were characterized by a higher percentage of falls in the left-right and backward directions. Additionally, high-point players landed on the floor with their hands with high frequency, whereas low-point players landed with their elbows and shoulders more often. Our findings suggest the significance of devising measures to prevent falls during men's wheelchair rugby games according to their functional classification.

