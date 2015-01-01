Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Multicomponent interventions reduce falls among community-dwelling older adults. However, whether this strategy helps reduce occupational falls among older workers is unclear. This pilot trial tested the safety, adherence, and potential effectiveness of a multicomponent intervention for older workers.



METHODS: An assessor-blind, parallel-designed randomized controlled trial was conducted in five public employment agencies for seniors in Saitama, Japan. In total, 69 older adults who worked ≥4 days/month were randomly assigned to the intervention (n = 35) or control (n = 34) groups. The intervention group was provided a multicomponent intervention consisting of exercise, nutrition, and psychosocial programs once a week for 8 weeks. Safety was evaluated for all adverse events reported by participants. Adherence was assessed by rates for withdrawal/dropout, exercise practice, and nutritional diary completion. The primary outcome was a change in functional strength related to occupational falls. Secondary outcomes included changes in agility, balance, executive function, visuospatial ability, exercise self-efficiency, dietary variety, social network, and functional capacity.



RESULTS: No adverse events were reported by participants. The median withdrawal/dropout, exercise practice, and nutritional diary completion rates were 0%, 80.4%-93.7%, and 100%, respectively. In the adjusted general linear model, the intervention group showed a non-significant but clinically important improvement in functional strength (P value:.081, Cohen's d: 0.57) and significant improvements in agility, balance, and dietary variety compared to the control group.



CONCLUSIONS: A multicomponent intervention for older workers would be a safe, acceptable, and effective strategy for improving risk factors for occupational falls.

Language: en