Abstract

Background Hand sanitizer (HS) has been increasingly used during the Covid-19 pandemic. We compared the telephonic calls received by the National Poisons Information Centre (NPIC), New Delhi, India, related to its unsafe exposure and inappropriate use during the lockdown and prelockdown periods.



METHODS We analysed and compared telephonic call records of 3 months of pre-lockdown and 3 months of the lockdown and HS-related calls in different age groups and zones during these periods.



RESULTS The centre received 4000 calls; of these 1583 (40%) were related to household products of which only 63 (4%) were related to HS. There was an 8-fold increase in the number of calls received at the NPIC during the lockdown compared to the pre-lockdown period seeking medical attention following unsafe exposure or inappropriate use of HS. More calls were received from the south and north zones and, in the majority of these cases, HS was ingested accidentally. In some cases, HS was ingested intentionally for suicide during the lockdown.



CONCLUSIONS Our study shows that unsafe exposure of HS is common under conditions of stress as seen during the lockdown period of the Covid-19 pandemic. It should be kept out of reach of small children. Further, providing psychological help and counselling to older age groups under conditions of stress are important issues of concern.

Language: en