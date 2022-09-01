Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the influence of contemporary physical therapy clinical practice guidelines (CPG) on concussion evaluation practice patterns and barriers/facilitators for CPG adherence.



DESIGN: Electronic cross-sectional survey.



SETTING: Online survey platform.



PARTICIPANTS: US licensed physical therapists that manage concussion.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: 1) practice patterns 2) knowledge/use of CPG 3) barriers/facilitations to CPG adherence.



RESULTS: Knowledge/use of CPG categories significantly predicted the model (χ(2)(1) = 10.966, p < .001) of total vignette scores/practice patterns with a statistically significant effect. A Kruskal-Wallis test indicated significant differences in total vignette score means based on knowledge/use between "not aware of the concussion CPG" and "integrated concussion CPG into practice" groups (p < .001, ES = .21). Knowledge/use of the CPG predicted the perceived barriers/facilitators model for three questions: investment in specialized concussion training (χ(2)(1) = 39.52, p < .001), necessary equipment to complete concussion evaluation (χ(2)(1) = 16.01, p < .001), and confidence around concussion evaluation knowledge (χ(2)(1) = 27.46, p < .001) with a significant effect.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study provide support for guiding documents like the CPG to positively influence concussion practice patterns and insight into facilitators for guideline adherence.

Language: en