Ladak A, Karges-Brown JR, Ness BM, Schweinle WE, Ammon R. Phys. Ther. Sport 2022; 59: 17-24.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ptsp.2022.09.005

36462407

OBJECTIVES: To assess the influence of contemporary physical therapy clinical practice guidelines (CPG) on concussion evaluation practice patterns and barriers/facilitators for CPG adherence.

DESIGN: Electronic cross-sectional survey.

SETTING: Online survey platform.

PARTICIPANTS: US licensed physical therapists that manage concussion.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: 1) practice patterns 2) knowledge/use of CPG 3) barriers/facilitations to CPG adherence.

RESULTS: Knowledge/use of CPG categories significantly predicted the model (χ(2)(1) = 10.966, p < .001) of total vignette scores/practice patterns with a statistically significant effect. A Kruskal-Wallis test indicated significant differences in total vignette score means based on knowledge/use between "not aware of the concussion CPG" and "integrated concussion CPG into practice" groups (p < .001, ES = .21). Knowledge/use of the CPG predicted the perceived barriers/facilitators model for three questions: investment in specialized concussion training (χ(2)(1) = 39.52, p < .001), necessary equipment to complete concussion evaluation (χ(2)(1) = 16.01, p < .001), and confidence around concussion evaluation knowledge (χ(2)(1) = 27.46, p < .001) with a significant effect.

CONCLUSION: The results of this study provide support for guiding documents like the CPG to positively influence concussion practice patterns and insight into facilitators for guideline adherence.


Language: en

Concussion; Guideline adherence; Practice patterns

