Abstract

This study provides an assessment of drivers' active behaviours in pre-crash phases for better understanding of injury prevention in real-world crashes. Previous studies have investigated drivers' evasive manoeuvers from event recorder data (EDR) taken from real-world data and simulation exercises. This study used a large-scale dataset on driver responses and proposes experiments in-lab to capture simulated evasive manoeuvers simulated by subjects viewing real critical scene videos. The subjects had normal or corrected-normal vision, hearing, and driving behaviour, no disabilities or heart disease. The experiment parameters were approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at Tsinghua University. The authors defined two metrics: evasive reaction time (ERT) and hazard prediction event (HPE). Initial results showed the subjects actively responded to most of the videos within a predefined response window (89.5%) with "swerving first" (30.9%) and "braking only" (28.6%) being them most common patter of evasive manoeuvers.

Language: en