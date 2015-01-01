SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bartlett W, Craig V. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2021; 31(1): 27-29, 46.

(Copyright © 2021, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

unavailable

unavailable

Electric scooters, or e-scooters, have become common in cities as an alternative form of transportation to avoid traffic congestion. Increasing usage results in more accidents, some of which are serious. The Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Public Health and Transportation departments partnered to analyze 936,110 e-scooter trips in 2018. There were 271 people involved in e-scooter accidents involving injury. The authors used test data and manufacture specifications and combined datasets including acceleration, braking, and top speed/power to analyzed the crashes.


Texas; Crash data; Crash analysis; Specifications; Scooters; Micromobility

