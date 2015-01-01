Abstract

This article explores hazard perception, defined as drivers' aptitude in detecting and responding to potentially dangerous driving events. Hazard perception is associated with traffic crash risk, and drivers' hazard perception skills have been found to be affected by driver experience level. In this study, the authors evaluate drivers' assessment of hazard perception. They analyze 1) the degree to which drivers identify driver experience as important for successful hazard detection and response; 2) whether drivers prefer computer-based training programs, and 3) whether novice drivers overestimate their driving skills, making them susceptible to miscalculation. Three-hundred and twenty-five study participants are included in the study, and five surveys are used: the Hazard Beliefs Survey, the Driver Confidence Questionnaire, the Hazard Perception Skill Questionnaire, the Driver Questionnaire, and a driving history survey. The findings indicate that driver experience is the most influential characteristics in successful hazard response. Their findings also show that novice drivers report poor hazard perception skills, are likely to complete hazard perception training, and understand the importance of hazard perception training programs.

