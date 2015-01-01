Abstract

In the overall view of the scientific findings presented by the limit value commission, no clear answer can be given for the cannabis active substance THC, in the sense of the demand of the Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) with regard to a THC concentration comparable to 0.5 per thousand blood alcohol concentration (BAC) (statement of the limit value commission see AN 01857083). The scientific consensus is that the risk of causing an accident while under the influence of cannabis is in the risk range for moderate alcohol consumption between 0.1 and 0.5 per thousand. In addition, it can be assumed as scientifically proven that a road safety risk can hardly be assumed when using the currently applied analytical limit value of 1 ng THC/ml blood serum. However, it is assumed that when this limit value is applied, numerous cannabis users will be sanctioned under Section 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG) without there actually being a risk of cannabis affecting road safety. Therefore, a method for determining a THC limit value is proposed in the work, which takes this problem into account and aims more strongly at a not remote possibility of a cannabis effect relevant to driving safety.



===





In der von der Grenzwertkommission dargestellten Gesamtschau der wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnisse kann für den Cannabiswirkstoff THC, im Sinne der Forderung des Bundesverfassungsgerichts (BVerfG) hinsichtlich einer mit 0,5 Promille Blutalkoholkonzentration (BAK) vergleichbaren THC-Konzentration, keine eindeutige Antwort gegeben werden (Stelllungnahme der Grenzwertkommission siehe AN 01857083). Wissenschaftlicher Konsens ist, dass das Risiko, unter Cannabiseinfluss einen Unfall zu verursachen, im Bereich des Risikos bei einer moderaten Alkoholisierung zwischen 0,1 und 0,5 Promille liegt. Zudem kann als wissenschaftlich gesichert angenommen werden, dass bei Verwendung des derzeit angewendeten analytischen Grenzwertes von 1 ng THC/ml Blutserum ein Verkehrssicherheitsrisiko kaum noch anzunehmen ist. Es wird allerdings davon ausgegangen, dass bei Anwendung dieses Grenzwertes zahlreiche Cannabiskonsumenten eine Sanktionierung nach Paragraf 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) erfahren, ohne dass tatsächlich eine verkehrssicherheitsgefährdende Cannabiswirkung anzunehmen wäre. In der Arbeit wird daher ein Verfahren für die Ermittlung eines THC-Grenzwertes vorgeschlagen, das dieser Problematik Rechnung trägt und stärker auf eine nicht fernliegende Möglichkeit einer fahrsicherheitsrelevanten Cannabiswirkung abzielt.

Language: de