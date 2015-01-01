|
Citation
|
Toennes SW, Auwärter V, Peters F, Thierauf-Emberger A, Knoche A. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 340-343.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Stellungnahme zur Frage einer Änderung des Grenzwertes für Delta9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) im Blutserum zur Feststellung des Vorliegens der Voraussetzungen des Paragrafen 24a (2) StVG
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the overall view of the scientific findings presented by the limit value commission, no clear answer can be given for the cannabis active substance THC, in the sense of the demand of the Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) with regard to a THC concentration comparable to 0.5 per thousand blood alcohol concentration (BAC) (statement of the limit value commission see AN 01857083). The scientific consensus is that the risk of causing an accident while under the influence of cannabis is in the risk range for moderate alcohol consumption between 0.1 and 0.5 per thousand. In addition, it can be assumed as scientifically proven that a road safety risk can hardly be assumed when using the currently applied analytical limit value of 1 ng THC/ml blood serum. However, it is assumed that when this limit value is applied, numerous cannabis users will be sanctioned under Section 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG) without there actually being a risk of cannabis affecting road safety. Therefore, a method for determining a THC limit value is proposed in the work, which takes this problem into account and aims more strongly at a not remote possibility of a cannabis effect relevant to driving safety.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Droge; Fahrtauglichkeit; Deutschland; Konzentration (chem); Blut; Fahrzeugführung; Grenzwert; Straßenverkehrsrecht; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving