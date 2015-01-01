|
Auwärter V, Daldrup T, Graw M, Hartung B, Knoche A, Musshoff F, Peters FT, Skopp G, Thierauf-Emberger A, Toennes SW. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 331-339.
Stellungnahme der Grenzwertkommission zur Frage einer Änderung des Grenzwertes für Delta9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) im Blutserum zur Feststellung des Vorliegens der Voraussetzungen des Paragrafen 24a (2) StVG
The joint working group for limit value issues and quality control ("limit value commission") is an interdisciplinary working group that deals with new scientific findings with regard to the establishment of limit values and provides, for example, questions regarding the amendment of the annex to paragraph 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG) or inquiries to the ministries the required technical expertise. In addition to a definition of analytical limit values, the introduction of risk limit values for illegal drugs in road traffic has been increasingly discussed in recent years. Due to the pharmacokinetic peculiarities of some drugs, a concentration-effect relationship cannot be derived as easily as with alcohol. The road safety risks under the influence of alcohol or cannabis are considered and the question is answered as to whether it is possible, on the basis of current scientific knowledge, to set a limit value for the active ingredient in cannabis that corresponds to the risk of alcohol consumption of 0.5 per thousand BAK. It is stated that in the overall view of the scientific knowledge there is no possibility for the cannabis active ingredient THC to come to a clear answer in the sense of the demand of the Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) with regard to a BAK of 0.5 per mille comparable THC concentration. Driving under the influence of alcohol is generally considered to be significantly more risky than driving under the influence of cannabis, and the risk of accidents while intoxicated clearly increases with increasing BAK. On the other hand, due to the greater heterogeneity of the study results, a correlation of THC concentrations in the blood or blood serum with the road safety risk cannot be derived.
Language: de
Droge; Blutalkoholgehalt; Konzentration (chem); Gutachten; Blut; Fahrzeugführung; Grenzwert; Arbeitsgruppe; Korrelation (math, stat); Trunkenheit; Unfallrisiko; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving