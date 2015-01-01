Abstract

The joint working group for limit value issues and quality control ("limit value commission") is an interdisciplinary working group that deals with new scientific findings with regard to the establishment of limit values ​​and provides, for example, questions regarding the amendment of the annex to paragraph 24a of the Road Traffic Act (StVG) or inquiries to the ministries the required technical expertise. In addition to a definition of analytical limit values, the introduction of risk limit values ​​for illegal drugs in road traffic has been increasingly discussed in recent years. Due to the pharmacokinetic peculiarities of some drugs, a concentration-effect relationship cannot be derived as easily as with alcohol. The road safety risks under the influence of alcohol or cannabis are considered and the question is answered as to whether it is possible, on the basis of current scientific knowledge, to set a limit value for the active ingredient in cannabis that corresponds to the risk of alcohol consumption of 0.5 per thousand BAK. It is stated that in the overall view of the scientific knowledge there is no possibility for the cannabis active ingredient THC to come to a clear answer in the sense of the demand of the Federal Constitutional Court (BVerfG) with regard to a BAK of 0.5 per mille comparable THC concentration. Driving under the influence of alcohol is generally considered to be significantly more risky than driving under the influence of cannabis, and the risk of accidents while intoxicated clearly increases with increasing BAK. On the other hand, due to the greater heterogeneity of the study results, a correlation of THC concentrations in the blood or blood serum with the road safety risk cannot be derived.



Die Gemeinsame Arbeitsgruppe für Grenzwertfragen und Qualitätskontrolle ("Grenzwertkommission") befasst sich als fachübergreifende Arbeitsgruppe mit neuen wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnissen im Hinblick auf die Etablierung von Grenzwerten und liefert beispielsweise bei Fragen der Änderung der Anlage zu Paragraf 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) oder bei Anfragen an die Ministerien die benötigte fachliche Expertise. Neben einer Definition von analytischen Grenzwerten wird in den letzten Jahren zunehmend die Einführung von Gefahren-Grenzwerten im Straßenverkehr für illegale Drogen diskutiert. Aufgrund pharmakokinetischer Besonderheiten einiger Drogen ist eine Konzentrations-Wirkungsbeziehung nicht so einfach wie bei Alkohol ableitbar. Betrachtet werden die Verkehrssicherheitsrisiken unter Alkohol- beziehungsweise Cannabiseinfluss und es wird die Frage beantwortet, ob es auf der Grundlage aktueller wissenschaftlicher Erkenntnisse möglich ist, für den Cannabiswirkstoff einen Grenzwert festzulegen, der dem Risiko einer Alkoholisierung von 0,5 Promille BAK entspricht. Festgestellt wird, dass in der Gesamtschau der wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnisse es für den Cannabiswirkstoff THC keine Möglichkeit gibt im Sinne der Forderung des Bundesverfassungsgerichts (BVerfG) hinsichtlich einer BAK von 0,5 Promille vergleichbaren THC-Konzentration zu einer eindeutigen Antwort zu kommen. Das Fahren unter Alkoholeinfluss werde allgemein als deutlich risikoreicher angesehen als das Fahren unter Cannabiseinfluss, und das Unfallrisiko bei Trunkenheit nehme mit steigender BAK eindeutig zu. Dagegen könne aufgrund der stärkeren Heterogenität der Studienergebnisse eine Korrelation von THC-Konzentrationen im Blut beziehungsweise Blutserum mit dem Verkehrssicherheitsrisiko nicht abgeleitet werden.

Language: de