Urban R. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 315-319.
Medizin, Leistungsfähigkeit und Eignung. Anforderungen an den Fahrzeugführer von Kraftfahrzeugen - auch bei automatisiertem Fahren?
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
It was established that the demands "don't drink and drive" or "no drugs while driving" and a labeling of drugs that could potentially impair traffic medicine that laypeople can recognize at first glance, together with the required sense of responsibility on the part of drivers, are still current or even more current If one wants to reduce the number of traffic accidents attributable to the effects of such substances to zero, in accordance with the goal of the traffic safety associations, a departure from the requirement that drivers of motor vehicles must not be impaired in their performance by psychotropic substances is implied In the context of the expected automation of vehicles, this is neither appropriate nor should it be suggested to users from a marketing point of view.
Language: de
Droge; Fahrtauglichkeit; Deutschland; Fahrzeugführung; Trunkenheit; Autonomes Fahren; Konferenz; Fahrerassistenzsystem