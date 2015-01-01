Abstract

It was established that the demands "don't drink and drive" or "no drugs while driving" and a labeling of drugs that could potentially impair traffic medicine that laypeople can recognize at first glance, together with the required sense of responsibility on the part of drivers, are still current or even more current If one wants to reduce the number of traffic accidents attributable to the effects of such substances to zero, in accordance with the goal of the traffic safety associations, a departure from the requirement that drivers of motor vehicles must not be impaired in their performance by psychotropic substances is implied In the context of the expected automation of vehicles, this is neither appropriate nor should it be suggested to users from a marketing point of view.



Festgestellt wird, dass die Forderungen "don't drink and drive" beziehungsweise "no drugs while driving" und einer für Laien auf den ersten Blick erkennbaren Kennzeichnung von verkehrsmedizinisch potenziell beeinträchtigenden Medikamenten zusammen mit dem erforderlichen Verantwortungsbewusstsein der Fahrer nach wie vor aktuell oder sogar aktueller denn je sind. Wolle man entsprechend dem Ziel der Verkehrssicherheitsverbände die Zahl der auf die Wirkung solcher Substanzen zurückzuführenden Verkehrsunfälle auf Null zu reduzieren, sei daher eine Abkehr von der Forderung, dass Führer von Kraftfahrzeugen nicht durch psychotrope Substanzen in ihrer Leistungsfähigkeit beeinträchtigt sein dürfen, im Rahmen der zu erwartenden Automatisierung von Fahrzeugen weder angebracht noch marketingtechnisch den Nutzern zu suggerieren. Diese Einschätzung gelte uneingeschränkt auch für die Frage der Fahreignung von Kraftfahrzeugführern.

Language: de