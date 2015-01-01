SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bönninger J, Eichelmann A, Höpping K. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 305-312.

Prüfung von automatisierten und vernetzten Fahrzeugen. Bewertung von Risiken vor und nach der Genehmigung

(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)

Abstract

In the future, highly and fully automated and networked driving functions will be available for handling driving tasks, such as driving on the freeway with and without overtaking. The vehicle control is partially or completely handed over to the system. However, the introduction of such highly and fully automated driving functions is only justified if an improvement in the safety and environmental compatibility of road traffic can also be demonstrated. In order to bring these driving functions to market quickly, a reduction of traditionally rigid building regulations in favor of prospective and retrospective proof of improvement in safety should be sought. The article formulates basic requirements for automated and networked vehicles. In addition, it will be presented how the added value for safety can be continuously evaluated after approval and approval of the automated and networked driving functions by means of market and field observation.

Für die Bewältigung von Fahraufgaben, wie zum Beispiel das Fahren auf der Autobahn mit und ohne Überholvorgängen - werden in der Zukunft hoch- und vollautomatisierte und vernetzte Fahrfunktionen zur Verfügung stehen. Dabei wird die Fahrzeugsteuerung teilweise oder vollständig an das System abgegeben. Die Einführung solcher hoch- und vollautomatisierten Fahrfunktionen ist allerdings nur dann gerechtfertigt, wenn eine Verbesserung der Sicherheit und Umweltverträglichkeit des Straßenverkehrs auch nachgewiesen wird. Um diese Fahrfunktionen schnell in den Verkehr zu bringen, ist eine Reduzierung traditionell starrer Bauvorschriften zu Gunsten prospektiver und retrospektiver Nachweise der Verbesserung der Sicherheit anzustreben. Im Beitrag werden grundlegende Anforderungen an automatisierte und vernetzte Fahrzeuge formuliert. Zudem wird vorgestellt, wie nach Genehmigung und Zulassung der automatisierten und vernetzten Fahrfunktionen mittels Markt- und Feldbeobachtung der Mehrwert für die Sicherheit fortlaufend evaluiert werden kann. (A)


Language: de

Keywords

Deutschland; Sicherheit; Versuch; Bewertung; Autonomes Fahrzeug; Konferenz; Prüfverfahren; Technische Überwachung (Fahrzeug); Vernetztes Fahrzeug; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving

