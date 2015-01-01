Abstract

FINDINGS from accident research by insurers (UDV) on human-machine interaction in automated driving systems and on mixed traffic between manually controlled and automated vehicles will be presented. In summary, it is not the case that higher degrees of automation automatically lead to greater traffic safety; the retransfer of the driving task from the machine to the driver is problematic, particularly in the case of partial automation. In the opinion of the author, these problems cannot be solved satisfactorily either. Therefore, at least for higher speeds and outside of the traffic jam pilot, there can only be one requirement from the point of view of road safety: either the machine drives or the human drives, supported by assistance systems. Automation levels that assign people to monitor tasks but otherwise leave them unemployed should not exist because people cannot do that.



===



Vorgestellt werden Erkenntnisse aus der Unfallforschung der Versicherer (UDV) zur Mensch-Maschine-Interaktion bei automatisierten Fahrsystemen und zum Mischverkehr zwischen manuell gesteuerten und automatisierten Fahrzeugen. Zusammengefasst sei es nicht so, dass höhere Automatisierungsgrade automatisch zu mehr Verkehrssicherheit führten, problematisch sei insbesondere bei Teilautomatisierung die Rückübertragung der Fahraufgabe von der Maschine an den Fahrer. Nach Auffassung des Autors lassen sich diese Probleme auch nicht befriedigend lösen. Es könne deshalb, jedenfalls für höhere Geschwindigkeiten und außerhalb des Staupiloten, nur eine Forderung aus Sicht der Verkehrssicherheit geben: Entweder es fahre die Maschine oder es fahre der Mensch, unterstützt von Assistenzsystemen. Automatisierungslevel, die dem Menschen Überwachungsaufgaben zuweisen, ihn aber ansonsten beschäftigungslos lassen, dürfe es nicht geben, da der Mensch das nicht leisten könne.

Language: de