|
Citation
|
Madea B, Schellberg KU, Krämer M, Prangenberg J, Doberentz E. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(4): 265-289.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Medikamente und Fahrsicherheit. Eine retrospektive Untersuchung
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In a retrospective study, 1,627 cases from 2010 to 2018 were recorded in which participation in road traffic, predominantly under the influence of pharmaceuticals, was suspected. The study sample was analyzed with regard to different variables (e.g. demographic data such as age, gender, substance class, use pattern, additional alcoholization, additional drug use) and evaluated with regard to psychophysical performance deficits. Men between 20 and 50 years of age were predominately recorded and in the majority of cases there is a use of different pharmaceuticals or an additional use of drugs. Regarding the pattern of use (single/multiple use), several drugs were detected in the majority of cases. In the case of multiple use, it is mainly women who are affected. With regard to substance classes, the class of tranquilizers leads ahead of analgesics and antidepressants. In addition to the blood sample protocol, the police investigation protocols are of particular importance for the expert evaluation of driving safety, as they document significantly more conspicuous investigation points. Particularly in the substance class of tranquilizers, analgesics and antidepressants, clear psychophysical performance deficits and driving problems could be documented, so that in 65% of the cases concrete indications of substance-related unsafe driving could already be documented in the analysis results.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Droge; Arzneimittel; Fahrtauglichkeit; Fahrzeugführung; Alter; Frau; Mann; Statistische Analyse; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving