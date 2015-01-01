|
Kühne C, Landschoof S. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(3): 209-213.
E-Scooter - Fluch und/oder Segen
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
The results of a data analysis from the e-scooter register (E-SCORE) are presented, in which information on those injured in e-scooter accidents was recorded when the first rental e-scooters appeared in Hamburg in June 2019 Collect and evaluate data on incidence, severity of injuries, helmet use and hospital treatment. Since spring 2020, patient data on e-scooter accidents have been entered into the E-SCORE by the Schön-Klinik Hamburg-Eilbeck (145 accident victims). This patient data shows for the recorded two-year period that the use of e-scooters involves a risk of accidents and injuries that should not be underestimated. Due to the high frequency of injuries in the head area and the proven protection provided by wearing a protective helmet, wearing a helmet when driving is advocated. Bans on driving at night or restrictions in the context of certain major events could represent further opportunities to achieve a significant reduction in accidents. Safe zones in road traffic and an adequate road network are also required.
Language: de
Elektrofahrzeug; Leicht; Schutzhelm; Unfall; Unfallopfer; Verletzung