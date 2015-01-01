Abstract

The results of a data analysis from the e-scooter register (E-SCORE) are presented, in which information on those injured in e-scooter accidents was recorded when the first rental e-scooters appeared in Hamburg in June 2019 Collect and evaluate data on incidence, severity of injuries, helmet use and hospital treatment. Since spring 2020, patient data on e-scooter accidents have been entered into the E-SCORE by the Schön-Klinik Hamburg-Eilbeck (145 accident victims). This patient data shows for the recorded two-year period that the use of e-scooters involves a risk of accidents and injuries that should not be underestimated. Due to the high frequency of injuries in the head area and the proven protection provided by wearing a protective helmet, wearing a helmet when driving is advocated. Bans on driving at night or restrictions in the context of certain major events could represent further opportunities to achieve a significant reduction in accidents. Safe zones in road traffic and an adequate road network are also required.



Vorgestellt werden Ergebnisse einer Datenauswertung aus dem E-Scooter-Register (E-SCORE), in dem mit Beginn des Aufkommens der ersten Leih-E-Scooter in Hamburg im Juni 2019 Informationen zu den Verletzten von E-Scooter-Unfällen erfasst wurden, um Daten zur Inzidenz, Verletzungsschwere, Helmbenutzung und Krankenhausbehandlung zu sammeln und auszuwerten. Seit dem Frühjahr 2020 werden Patientendaten zu E-Scooter-Unfällen durch die Schön-Klinik Hamburg-Eilbeck in das E-SCORE eingebracht (145 Unfallverletzte). Diese Patientendaten zeigen für den erfassten Zweijahreszeitraum, dass durch die E-Scooter-Nutzung eine nicht zu unterschätzende Unfall- und Verletzungsgefahr besteht. Aufgrund der hohen Verletzungshäufigkeit im Kopfbereich und der nachgewiesenen Protektion durch das Tragen eines Schutzhelmes wird für die Helmnutzung beim Fahren plädiert. Nachtfahrverbote oder Einschränkungen im Rahmen von bestimmten Großveranstaltungen könnten weitere Möglichkeiten darstellen, eine nennenswerte Unfallminderung zu erzielen. Gefordert werden des Weiteren sichere Zonen im Straßenverkehr und ein ausreichendes Wegenetz.

