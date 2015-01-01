|
Citation
|
Stift OV, Puschel K. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(3): 197-198.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Verkehrsverstöße mit E-Scootern im Hamburger Straßenverkehr (2019 - 2021)
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The short evaluation of an investigation into traffic offenses (V-cases) in Hamburg with regard to e-scooters for the period 2019 - 2021 shows that since the introduction of e-scooters in Hamburg, alcohol offenses have increased in the three years examined than have doubled. There is a clear dominance of male e-scooter drivers, but the proportion of women has increased significantly in recent years. The blood alcohol levels measured are relatively high (on average around 1.3 - 1.4 per mil). The number of e-scooter accidents has almost quintupled. Only offenses with a clear vehicle type for e-scooters were included in the evaluation.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Trunkenheit; Frau; Mann; Statistische Analyse; Elektrofahrzeug; Gesetzesübertretung; Leicht; Unfall; Ethanol impaired driving