Abstract

The short evaluation of an investigation into traffic offenses (V-cases) in Hamburg with regard to e-scooters for the period 2019 - 2021 shows that since the introduction of e-scooters in Hamburg, alcohol offenses have increased in the three years examined than have doubled. There is a clear dominance of male e-scooter drivers, but the proportion of women has increased significantly in recent years. The blood alcohol levels measured are relatively high (on average around 1.3 - 1.4 per mil). The number of e-scooter accidents has almost quintupled. Only offenses with a clear vehicle type for e-scooters were included in the evaluation.



===





Die Kurz-Auswertung zu einer Untersuchung bezüglich der Verkehrsdelikte (V-Fälle) in Hamburg im Hinblick auf E-Scooter für den Zeitraum 2019 - 2021 zeigt, dass sich seit der Einführung der E-Scooter in Hamburg die Alkoholverstöße in den untersuchten drei Jahren mehr als verdoppelt haben. Es gibt eine eindeutige Dominanz der männlichen E-Scooter-Fahrer, allerdings ist der Frauenanteil in den letzten Jahren deutlich angestiegen. Die gemessenen Blutalkoholwerte sind relativ hoch (im Mittel circa 1,3 - 1,4 Promille). Die Zahl der E-Scooter-Unfälle hat sich fast verfünffacht. Es wurden lediglich Delikte mit eindeutiger Fahrzeugtypisierung für E-Scooter in die Auswertung aufgenommen.

Language: de