SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stift OV, Puschel K. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(3): 197-198.

Vernacular Title

Verkehrsverstöße mit E-Scootern im Hamburger Straßenverkehr (2019 - 2021)

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The short evaluation of an investigation into traffic offenses (V-cases) in Hamburg with regard to e-scooters for the period 2019 - 2021 shows that since the introduction of e-scooters in Hamburg, alcohol offenses have increased in the three years examined than have doubled. There is a clear dominance of male e-scooter drivers, but the proportion of women has increased significantly in recent years. The blood alcohol levels measured are relatively high (on average around 1.3 - 1.4 per mil). The number of e-scooter accidents has almost quintupled. Only offenses with a clear vehicle type for e-scooters were included in the evaluation.

===


Die Kurz-Auswertung zu einer Untersuchung bezüglich der Verkehrsdelikte (V-Fälle) in Hamburg im Hinblick auf E-Scooter für den Zeitraum 2019 - 2021 zeigt, dass sich seit der Einführung der E-Scooter in Hamburg die Alkoholverstöße in den untersuchten drei Jahren mehr als verdoppelt haben. Es gibt eine eindeutige Dominanz der männlichen E-Scooter-Fahrer, allerdings ist der Frauenanteil in den letzten Jahren deutlich angestiegen. Die gemessenen Blutalkoholwerte sind relativ hoch (im Mittel circa 1,3 - 1,4 Promille). Die Zahl der E-Scooter-Unfälle hat sich fast verfünffacht. Es wurden lediglich Delikte mit eindeutiger Fahrzeugtypisierung für E-Scooter in die Auswertung aufgenommen.


Language: de

Keywords

Trunkenheit; Frau; Mann; Statistische Analyse; Elektrofahrzeug; Gesetzesübertretung; Leicht; Unfall; Ethanol impaired driving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print