Citation
Eppler M, Schick S, Graw M, Holzer A, Helmreich C. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(3): 182-194.
Vernacular Title
Verkehrsordnungswidrigkeiten bei Fahrten mit E-Scootern nach Alkohol- beziehungsweise Rauschmittelkonsum zwischen Juni 2019 und September 2021 in München
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Since their introduction in summer 2019 e-scooters have become a common appearance in the streets of German cities. The legal conditions for driving e-scooters are comparable to those for other motor vehicles concerning driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An analysis of 2,307 driving offences according to paragraph 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) with e-scooters from the Munich metropolitan area revealed an average test result of about 0.8 per mille among those driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI); in about 10 % of the cases substances listed in the attachment to paragraph 24a StVG were detected (DUID). The majority of the driving offences were registered at weekends, especially in the summer months.
Language: de
Keywords
Droge; Fahrzeugführung; Trunkenheit; Statistische Analyse; Elektrofahrzeug; Gesetzesübertretung; Leicht; Drug impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving