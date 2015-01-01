Abstract

Since their introduction in summer 2019 e-scooters have become a common appearance in the streets of German cities. The legal conditions for driving e-scooters are comparable to those for other motor vehicles concerning driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. An analysis of 2,307 driving offences according to paragraph 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) with e-scooters from the Munich metropolitan area revealed an average test result of about 0.8 per mille among those driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI); in about 10 % of the cases substances listed in the attachment to paragraph 24a StVG were detected (DUID). The majority of the driving offences were registered at weekends, especially in the summer months.



E-Scooter gehören seit der Einführung im Sommer 2019 auch in deutschen Städten nunmehr zum Straßenbild. Für Fahrten mit E-Scootern gelten im Hinblick auf eine Beeinflussung durch Alkohol beziehungsweise Drogen vergleichbare rechtliche Rahmenbedingungen wie für andere Kraftfahrzeuge. Eine Auswertung von 2.307 Verkehrsordnungswidrigkeiten im Zusammenhang mit E-Scootern aus dem Stadtgebiet München ergab einen durchschnittlichen Alkoholisierungsgrad der Betroffenen von etwa 0,8 Promille, in etwa 10 % der Fälle wurden Rauschmittel aus der Anlage 1 zu Paragraf 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) nachgewiesen. Die Mehrheit der Ordnungswidrigkeiten wurde an Wochenenden, vor allem in den Sommermonaten, registriert.

