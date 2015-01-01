|
Zube K, Daldrup T, Maatz R, Lau M, Hartung B. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(3): 175-181.
Wie wirkt sich Alkoholeinfluss auf die Fahrsicherheit beim Führen eines E-Scooters aus? Wesentliche Ergebnisse eines Real-Fahrversuchs
The main results of the first real-driving study under the influence of alcohol are presented. There was a significant increase in error scores for the obstacles of driving in circles, gate passages, slalom ride and driving straight ahead an a narrowing track at blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) in ranges between 0.41 - 0.60 g/kg and 1.01 - 1.20 g/kg. At the same time, the individual driving performance decreased significantly even at low BAC. Finally, in the range around 1.10 g/kg (1.01 - 1.20 g/kg), there was a 72 % decrease in individual driving performance. Even low BAC are associated with risks to driving impairment. For users of e-scooters, there is a particular risk of "relative driving impairment" at comparatively low BAC.
Versuch; Blutalkoholgehalt; Fahrzeugführung; Trunkenheit; Elektrofahrzeug; Leicht; Fahrtüchtigkeit; Fehler; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving