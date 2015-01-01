Abstract

The main results of the first real-driving study under the influence of alcohol are presented. There was a significant increase in error scores for the obstacles of driving in circles, gate passages, slalom ride and driving straight ahead an a narrowing track at blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) in ranges between 0.41 - 0.60 g/kg and 1.01 - 1.20 g/kg. At the same time, the individual driving performance decreased significantly even at low BAC. Finally, in the range around 1.10 g/kg (1.01 - 1.20 g/kg), there was a 72 % decrease in individual driving performance. Even low BAC are associated with risks to driving impairment. For users of e-scooters, there is a particular risk of "relative driving impairment" at comparatively low BAC.



===



Es werden die wesentlichen Ergebnisse der ersten Studie zu Realfahrten unter Alkoholeinfluss vorgestellt. Es zeigte sich eine signifikante Erhöhung der Fehlerpunkte ("error score") bei den Hindernissen Kreisfahrten, Tordurchfahrt, Slalomfahrt und Geradeausfahrt auf einer sich verjüngenden Fahrspur in BAK-Bereichen von 0,41 - 0,60 Promille bis 1,01-1,20 Promille. Gleichzeitig nahm die individuelle Fahrleistung ("individual driving performance") bereits bei niedrigen Blutalkoholkonzentrationen (BAK) deutlich ab. Im Bereich um 1,10 Promille (1,01 - 1,20 Promille) lag schließlich eine Abnahme der individuellen Fahrleistung um 72 % vor. Es gehen bereits niedrige BAK mit Risiken für die Fahrsicherheit einher. Für die Nutzerinnen und Nutzer von E-Scootern ergibt sich insbesondere das Risiko einer "relativen Fahrunsicherheit" bei vergleichsweise niedrigen BAK.

Language: de