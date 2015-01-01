|
Citation
|
Münstermann LF, Preuss A, Brieler P, Schmidt S. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(2): 81-96.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Bereitschaft zur Beteiligung an illegalen Straßenrennen. Welchen Einfluss haben Geschlecht, Persönlichkeit und Fahrverhalten?
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
High-risk behavior can have a negative impact on traffic safety. This exploratory study examines the relationship between the dark triad and high-risk road traffic behavior. Both everyday driving behavior and the willingness to participate in illegal street races were investigated. N=274 participants completed an online questionnaire asking about general driving behavior, willingness to participate in illegal street races and the dark triad. Correlations were found between a higher level of the dark triad and an increased willingness to participate in illegal street races. It was also found that men tend to commit more violations of road traffic regulations than women.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Interview; Verhalten; Fahrzeugführung; Frau; Mann; Persönlichkeit; Risikoverhalten; Wettbewerb; Zu schnelles Fahren; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving