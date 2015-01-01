Abstract

High-risk behavior can have a negative impact on traffic safety. This exploratory study examines the relationship between the dark triad and high-risk road traffic behavior. Both everyday driving behavior and the willingness to participate in illegal street races were investigated. N=274 participants completed an online questionnaire asking about general driving behavior, willingness to participate in illegal street races and the dark triad. Correlations were found between a higher level of the dark triad and an increased willingness to participate in illegal street races. It was also found that men tend to commit more violations of road traffic regulations than women.



===



Risikoreiches Verhalten im Straßenverkehr kann eine erhebliche Beeinträchtigung der Sicherheit im Straßenverkehr darstellen. Die vorliegende explorative Studie untersucht den Zusammenhang zwischen der sogenannten Dunklen Triade (Narzissmus, Machiavellismus, Psychopathie) und risikoreichem Verhalten im Straßenverkehr. Dabei wurde sowohl alltägliches Fahrverhalten untersucht als auch die Bereitschaft, sich an illegalen Straßenrennen zu beteiligen. N=274 Probanden füllten dazu einen Online-Fragebogen aus, der allgemeines Fahrverhalten, die Bereitschaft zur Teilnahme an illegalen Straßenrennen und die Dunkle Triade erfragte. Zusammenhänge zeigten sich zwischen einer höheren Ausprägung der Dunklen Triade und einer vermehrten Bereitschaft zur Beteiligung an illegalen Straßenrennen. Außerdem konnte wieder einmal festgestellt werden, dass Männer zu mehr Verstößen gegen die Straßenverkehrsordnung neigen als Frauen.

Language: de