Brandt E. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(2): 97-101.
Mit 417 km/h über die Autobahn - strafbar? Zwischenruf in der anhaltenden Diskussion über die Verfassungsgemäßheit eines Straftatbestandes
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
In view of the lack of a general speed limit on German motorways, the question arises as to the punishability of racing at a speed that is far above the guideline speed of 130 km/h. In 2017, the legislator passed a regulation that criminalizes unauthorized motor vehicle racing (paragraph 315d Strafgesetzbuch (StGB)). This also includes so-called solo races, in which the driver drives a race against himself. The article addresses a current individual case in which a driver was on the motorway at 417 km/h in a "Top Speed Test". The case constellation of so-called solo races in paragraph 315d paragraph 1 number 3 StGB has caused massive criticism in case law and literature. Because of a decision by the Villingen-Schwenningen Local Court, the question of the constitutionality of the prescription is now also before the Federal Constitutional Court, which has announced a decision for this year. The author points to the urgent need for clarification for the addressees of the norm as well as the police and judicial practice and at the same time refers to the existing need for action of the legislature, which should create a prohibition norm that must not consist in the sequence of indefinite legal terms but must have objectifiable limits for no longer tolerable racing on motorways.
Language: de
Risikoverhalten; Wettbewerb; Zu schnelles Fahren; Bestrafung; Gesetzgebung; Politik