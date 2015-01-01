Abstract

A case of a medical-psychological driving aptitude assessment is presented, prompted by drunk driving of the person concerned with a blood alcohol content of 1.97. The appraisal of the findings, the result of the expert opinion and the expert recommendation for this case were given anonymously for assessment to the technical management of the assessment centers for fitness to drive. The case and the feedback on it suggest that the report on fitness to drive was not drawn up correctly. It is determined that the driving license authority should have rejected the report because it was not comprehensible. A uniform understanding and the implementation of the assessment criteria, the systematic training and further education in the administrative authorities with regard to the examination and evaluation of driving aptitude reports as well as the definition of the required German language skills of those affected for the entire field of driving aptitude diagnostics and rehabilitation must be ensured. Furthermore, improvements are required so that the customers concerned can actually exercise their rights vis-à-vis an assessment center for fitness to drive. The establishment of a complaints/ombudsman/arbitration board for the MPU with the involvement of experts on consumer protection should also be examined again.



Dargestellt wird ein Fall einer medizinisch-psychologischen Fahreignungsbegutachtung, veranlasst aufgrund einer Trunkenheitsfahrt des Betroffenen mit 1,97 Promille. Befundwürdigung, Gutachtenergebnis und gutachterliche Empfehlung zu diesem Fall wurden anonymisiert zur Beurteilung an die fachlichen Leitungen von Begutachtungstellen für Fahreignung gegeben. Der Fall sowie die Rückmeldungen dazu legen nahe, dass das Gutachten zur Fahreignung nicht korrekt erstellt wurde. Festgestellt wird, dass die Fahrerlaubnisbehörde das Gutachten hätte zurückweisen müssen, da es nicht nachvollziehbar sei. Sicherzustellen sei ein einheitliches Verständnis und die Umsetzung der Beurteilungskriterien, die systematische Aus- und Weiterbildung in den Verwaltungsbehörden im Hinblick auf die Prüfung und Bewertung von Fahreignungsgutachten sowie die Definition der erforderlichen deutschen Sprachkenntnisse der Betroffenen für das gesamte Feld der fahreignungsrechtlichen Diagnostik und Rehabilitation. Erforderlich seien des Weiteren Verbesserungen, damit die betroffenen Kunden ihre Rechte gegenüber einer Begutachtungsstelle für Fahreignung tatsächlich wahrnehmen könnten. Erneut zu prüfen sei auch die Einrichtung einer Beschwerde-/Ombuds-/Schiedsstelle zur MPU unter Einbeziehung von Experten zum Verbraucherschutz.

