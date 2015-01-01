|
Pöhler M, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(2): 110-118.
Umsetzung der Beurteilungskriterien im Rahmen medizinisch-psychologischer Begutachtungen der Fahreignung
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
A case of a medical-psychological driving aptitude assessment is presented, prompted by drunk driving of the person concerned with a blood alcohol content of 1.97. The appraisal of the findings, the result of the expert opinion and the expert recommendation for this case were given anonymously for assessment to the technical management of the assessment centers for fitness to drive. The case and the feedback on it suggest that the report on fitness to drive was not drawn up correctly. It is determined that the driving license authority should have rejected the report because it was not comprehensible. A uniform understanding and the implementation of the assessment criteria, the systematic training and further education in the administrative authorities with regard to the examination and evaluation of driving aptitude reports as well as the definition of the required German language skills of those affected for the entire field of driving aptitude diagnostics and rehabilitation must be ensured. Furthermore, improvements are required so that the customers concerned can actually exercise their rights vis-à-vis an assessment center for fitness to drive. The establishment of a complaints/ombudsman/arbitration board for the MPU with the involvement of experts on consumer protection should also be examined again.
Language: de
Medizinische Untersuchung; Bewertung; Gutachten; Fehler; Fahreignung; Fallstudie; Psychologische Untersuchung; Qualitätssicherung; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving