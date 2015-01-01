Abstract

IN ENGLISH: Demographic changes results in an increasing number of elderly vehicle drivers. With advancing age, however, a range of changes relating to health and psychophysical fitness come along which can affect driving aptitude and the occurrence of accidents. Despite this, German traffic law doesn't include mandatory checks of driving aptitude at a certain age. Instead, the focus is on voluntary measures, which are generally made use of only when there is a realistic self-assessment of the own declining driving ability. However, the present survey with N=300 elderly drivers showed that a majority of participants consider themselves to be superior to other drivers, even of a younger age. Only very few participants reported limitations affecting their driving aptitude. This is in line with previous studies that also found elderly drivers overestimating their own abilities. The implications of these findings for the relevance of voluntary measures are discussed and alternative approaches are suggested.



Mit fortschreitendem demografischem Wandel nehmen zunehmend mehr ältere Menschen als Kraftfahrer am Straßenverkehr teil. Mit dem Alter ergeben sich jedoch Veränderungen zum Beispiel im gesundheitlichen Bereich und bezüglich der psychophysischen Leistungsfähigkeit, die sich auf die Fahreignung und auf das Unfallgeschehen auswirken können. Verpflichtende Fahreignungsüberprüfungen ab einem bestimmten Alter sind im deutschen Fahrerlaubnisrecht jedoch nicht vorgesehen, vielmehr wird auf freiwillige Instrumente gesetzt. Damit freiwillige Maßnahmen in Anspruch genommen werden, benötigt es im Regelfall allerdings eine realistische Einschätzung der eigenen abnehmenden Fahrfähigkeit. Die Befragung von N=300 älteren Kraftfahrern zeigte jedoch, dass ein Großteil der befragten Personen sich als bessere Autofahrer einschätzen als andere Menschen, auch Menschen deutlich jüngeren Alters, während nur ein kleiner Teil der Befragten bei sich fahreignungsrelevante Einschränkungen beobachtete. Dies deckt sich mit Ergebnissen vorheriger Studien, die ebenfalls eine deutliche Selbstüberschätzung älterer Kraftfahrer zeigten. Die Auswirkungen dessen auf die Wirksamkeit freiwilliger Maßnahmen werden diskutiert und alternative Vorgehensweisen vorgeschlagen.

