|
Citation
|
Ruckriegel A. Blutalkohol 2022; 59(1): 20-26.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Selbsteinschätzung älterer Kraftfahrer und die Bedeutung für die Freiwilligkeit von Fahreignungsüberprüfungen
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
IN ENGLISH: Demographic changes results in an increasing number of elderly vehicle drivers. With advancing age, however, a range of changes relating to health and psychophysical fitness come along which can affect driving aptitude and the occurrence of accidents. Despite this, German traffic law doesn't include mandatory checks of driving aptitude at a certain age. Instead, the focus is on voluntary measures, which are generally made use of only when there is a realistic self-assessment of the own declining driving ability. However, the present survey with N=300 elderly drivers showed that a majority of participants consider themselves to be superior to other drivers, even of a younger age. Only very few participants reported limitations affecting their driving aptitude. This is in line with previous studies that also found elderly drivers overestimating their own abilities. The implications of these findings for the relevance of voluntary measures are discussed and alternative approaches are suggested.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Interview; Bewertung; Fahrer; Fahreignung; Alte Leute; Einstellung (psychol); Leistungsfähigkeit (Fahrer); Pkw;