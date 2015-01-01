Abstract

The driver's license was revoked for the first time after drunk driving involving an accident. He was accused of two criminal offenses in this context, namely negligently driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol/negligently causing personal injury and removing himself from the scene of the accident without being able to determine his person, the vehicle and the type of accident involvement, etc. The blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the crime was calculated above 1.6 per thousand (BAC at the time of collection: 1.46 per thousand). A forensic medical report ordered by the court assumed that the victim had been under the influence of alcohol for several days. The person concerned appeared for traffic psychological advice: it appeared undisputed that the driving license authority would order a medical-psychological examination of the driving aptitude with alcohol issues as part of the reissue procedure. However, the driving license authority allegedly failed to consult the criminal file from which the incriminating points against the person concerned could have arisen.



Dem älteren Fahrzeugführer war erstmalig nach einer Trunkenheitsfahrt mit Unfallbeteiligung die Fahrerlaubnis entzogen worden. Vorgeworfen wurden ihm in diesem Zusammenhang zwei Straftaten, nämlich die fahrlässige Fahrzeugführung unter Einfluss von Alkohol/ fahrlässige Verursachung eines Personenschadens sowie die Entfernung vom Unfallort, ohne dass Feststellungen zu seiner Person, zum Fahrzeug und zur Art der Unfallbeteiligung etc. hätten erfolgen können. Der Tatzeitwert für den Blutalkoholgehalt (BAK) wurde oberhalb von 1,6 Promille errechnet (BAK zur Entnahmezeit: 1,46 Promille). Ein vom Gericht veranlasstes, rechtsmedizinisches Gutachten ging von einer mutmaßlich über mehrere Tage bestehenden Daueralkoholisierung aus. Der Betroffene erschien zur verkehrspsychologischen Beratung: unstrittig erschien, dass die Fahrerlaubnisbehörde im Rahmen des Neuerteilungsverfahrens eine medizinisch-psychologische Untersuchung (MPU) der Fahreignung mit Alkoholfragestellung anordnen würde. Jedoch versäumte es die Fahrerlaubnisbehörde mutmaßlich, die Strafakte beizuziehen, aus der sich die belastenden Punkte gegen den Betroffenen hätten ergeben können.

Language: de