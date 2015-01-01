|
Hoffmann F. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(5): 317-321.
Bedeutung der Strafakten für die Beurteilung der Fahreignung (Kasuistik)
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
The driver's license was revoked for the first time after drunk driving involving an accident. He was accused of two criminal offenses in this context, namely negligently driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol/negligently causing personal injury and removing himself from the scene of the accident without being able to determine his person, the vehicle and the type of accident involvement, etc. The blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the crime was calculated above 1.6 per thousand (BAC at the time of collection: 1.46 per thousand). A forensic medical report ordered by the court assumed that the victim had been under the influence of alcohol for several days. The person concerned appeared for traffic psychological advice: it appeared undisputed that the driving license authority would order a medical-psychological examination of the driving aptitude with alcohol issues as part of the reissue procedure. However, the driving license authority allegedly failed to consult the criminal file from which the incriminating points against the person concerned could have arisen.
Language: de
Bewertung; Gutachten; Trunkenheit; Führerscheinentzug; Fahreignung; Fallstudie; Information; Rechtsübertreter; Unerl Entfernen vom Unfallort; Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving