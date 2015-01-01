|
Wagner T, Perlich MC, De Vol D, Uhlmann LM, Bartels A. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(5): 301-316.
Cannabis im Straßenverkehr und Fahreignung. Ein evidenzbasierter Beitrag zur MPU-Indikation ab 3,0 ng/ml THC im Blut
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
Users of cannabis products riding/driving a motor vehicle after ingesting this psychoactive substance endanger road safety and thus justify doubts about their fitness to drive. In Germany, a limit of 1.0 ng/ml THC in the blood is in force as a starting point and indication for safety measures like demanding a pure medical or a medical-psychological assessment from the offender. The outcome of such an assessment comprises an expert opinion regarding the fitness to drive status or prognosis including the offender's relapse risk at road traffic. Although this threshold of 1.0 ng/ml has been debated since 2015 and an increase to 3.0 ng/ml THC has been proposed several times, the article aims to stimulate this ongoing discussion. By analyzing case files (N=159) with examination data from pure medical and medical-psychological reports in the context of fitness to drive, the focus of the study was to find out, whether different levels of THC might be indicative for the drivers drug use disorder category, underlying variables from consumption history, consumption motivation, and delinquency features in accordance with the result of the assessment. For this purpose, two offender groups were contrasted against each other: persons driving with less than 3.0 ng/ml THC in their blood and persons driving with at least 3.0 ng/ml THC in their blood. In general, the results confirm that the two offender groups do not differ significantly with regard to their drug use disorder, underlying variables, and the assessment outcomes. It can therefore be concluded that both risk groups belong to a largely homogeneous population that could be described as "habitual cannabis users with clinically relevant characteristics driving motor vehicles". Accordingly, all offenders resemble the metaphor of "drivers with habitualized consumption pattern". Among the clinical markers the authors found, for example, a long-term and intensive consumption history with failed attempts at abstinence and increasing consumption, additional co-use of other psychoactive substances or alcohol, and a tendency towards delinquency. In the discussion section, this situation is reflected in the state of knowledge from specialist literature leading to a recommendation for Annex 4 of the Driving License Ordinance (FeV) in Germany. (
Language: de
Droge; Deutschland; Medizinische Untersuchung; Bewertung; Gutachten; Grenzwert; Straßenverkehrsrecht; Fahreignung; Psychologische Untersuchung; Gesetzesübertreter; Cannabis impaired driving