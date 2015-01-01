Abstract

In the present study, the influence of regional personality differences on selected aspects of experience and behaviour among drunk drivers in Germany was examined by means of a secondary analysis of existing data sets based on evaluations of hand files collected from various Fitness to drive assessment centres. According to a theory of regional different personality patterns it was postulated that alcohol offenders in the northern part of Germany develop more often stress-related drinking motives due to a stronger tendency to neuroticism compared to the South of Germany with lower neuroticism values below an imaginary geographical line between Cologne and Munich. This expectation was confirmed with significant results. Furthermore, it could be shown that alcohol offenders in cities prepare more often for the Fitness to drive assessment than do alcohol offenders in rural areas, which was expected due to higher values in the personality scale called openness to new experiences within the urban population. The results were discussed in a differentiated and method-critical manner.



In der vorliegenden Arbeit wurde mit Hilfe einer Sekundäranalyse bestehender Datensätze, die auf Auswertungen von Handakten bei Trunkenheitstätern aus den Archiven verschiedener Begutachtungsstellen für Fahreignung beruhen, der Einfluss von regionalen Persönlichkeitsunterschieden auf ausgewählte Aspekte des Erlebens und Verhaltens überprüft. Dabei wird postuliert, dass Alkoholtäter im Norden aufgrund stärker ausgeprägter Neurotizismus-Neigung häufiger belastungsbezogene Trinkmotive berichten im Vergleich zum Süden Deutschlands mit niedrigeren Neurotizismuswerten unterhalb einer gedachten Linie zwischen Köln und München. Diese Erwartung konnte mit signifikantem Ergebnis betätigt werden. Darüber hinaus konnte gezeigt werden, dass sich Alkoholtäter in Städten häufiger auf die MPU vorbereiten als Alkoholtäter auf dem Land, was aufgrund höherer Werte im Bereich Offenheit für neue Erfahrungen innerhalb der urbanen Bevölkerung erwartet wurde. Die Ergebnisse entsprechen dem Stereotyp des "aufgeschlossenen Großstädters". Hierbei müssen jedoch qualitative und quantitative Unterschiede von Vorbereitungseinrichtungen in der Stadt und auf dem Land beachtet werden.

