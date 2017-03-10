Abstract

In Germany, aside from the already prescribable cannabis-containing pharmaceuticals, cannabis buds can be prescribed to patients with a serious illness since March 10, 2017. Among other issues, this has an increasing relevance for traffic medicine. On the one hand there is a steady increase in cannabis prescriptions and on the other hand the so-called medication clause according to § 24 Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) applies to cannabis patients in road traffic, provided that this has been preceded by the intended use. The authors conducted a retrospective database analysis of toxicological inquiries at the Institute of Legal Medicine at the University of Bonn between January 2016 and July 2020 regarding the intended use in cannabis patients in road traffic and the quality of the medical prescriptions. The 35 cases identified were exclusively male with an average age of 31.4 years, for whom either medicinal cannabis buds, Sativex or Dronabinol were prescribed or a prescription was declared. The underlying illnesses were mainly chronic pain, unspecified psychiatric illnesses, neurological illnesses or ADHD. In 16 cases, there was an improper taking, also in 16 cases an unclear taking and in only three cases a proper taking. Overall, there was a clear difference in the average measured THC concentration in the patients with proper and improper use (1.6 ng/ml versus 9.6 ng/ml). In 10 out of 16 cases, the patients with improper use showed signs of unsafe driving. Overall, in 65 % of the cases examined, taking into account the partially limited possibilities to assess, there were specific indications of unsafe driving, although it should also be mentioned that approximately 30 % of the people did not present any physical impairments. The narcotic prescriptions or the medically issued certificates sometimes gave very vague information regarding the taking and in many cases no specific instructions for driving motor vehicles. The prescriptions of the doctors as to when a cannabis patient can actively participate in road traffic after taking the medication differ significantly and often can be regarded as very questionable from a traffic medicine perspective.



In Deutschland können seit dem 10. März 2017 neben cannabishaltigen Fertigarzneimitteln und -zubereitungen auch Cannabisblüten bei Patienten mit einer schwerwiegenden Erkrankung verordnet werden. Dies hat unter anderem zunehmende verkehrsmedizinische Relevanz, da einerseits ein stetiger Anstieg von Cannabis-Verordnungen verzeichnet wird und andererseits bei Cannabispatienten im Straßenverkehr die sogenannte Medikamentenklausel nach Paragraf 24 Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) greift, sofern hierbei eine bestimmungsgemäße Einnahme vorausgegangen ist. Es erfolgte eine retrospektive Datenbankanalyse der toxikologischen Untersuchungsaufträge im Institut für Rechtsmedizin der Universität Bonn für den Zeitraum von Januar 2016 bis Juli 2020 hinsichtlich der bestimmungsgemäßen Einnahme bei Cannabispatienten im Straßenverkehr sowie hinsichtlich der Qualität der ärztlichen Verordnungen. Bei den 35 identifizierten Fällen handelte es sich ausschließlich um männliche Personen mit einem Durchschnittsalter von 31,4 Jahren, bei denen entweder medizinische Cannabisblüten, Sativex oder Dronabinol verschrieben beziehungsweise eine Verschreibung angegeben wurde. Bei den Grunderkrankungen handelte es sich überwiegend um chronische Schmerzen, nicht näher bezeichnete psychiatrische Grunderkrankungen oder ADHS. In jeweils 16 Fällen lag eine nicht-bestimmungsgemäße beziehungsweise eine unklare Einnahme und in lediglich drei Fällen eine bestimmungsgemäße Einnahme vor. Es zeigte sich insgesamt ein deutlicher Unterschied der durchschnittlich gemessenen Serum THC-Konzentrationen bei den Patienten mit bestimmungsgemäßer und nicht-bestimmungsgemäßer Einnahme (1,6 ng/ml versus 9,6 ng/ml). Bei den Patienten mit nicht-bestimmungsgemäßer Einnahme ergaben sich in 10 von 16 Fällen Anhaltspunkte für eine Fahrunsicherheit. Insgesamt fanden sich in 65 Prozent der untersuchten Fälle, unter Berücksichtigung der teilweise eingeschränkten Beurteilbarkeit, Anhaltspunkte für eine Fahrunsicherheit, wobei auch zu erwähnen ist, dass circa 30 Prozent der Personen keine körperlichen oder psychischen Auffälligkeiten aufgewiesen haben. Den Betäubungsmittelrezepten beziehungsweise den ärztlich ausgestellten Bescheinigungen waren teilweise nur sehr vage Angaben hinsichtlich der Einnahme und häufig keine konkreten Anweisungen zum Führen von Kraftfahrzeugen zu entnehmen. Die Auffassungen der verschreibenden Ärzte, wann ein Cannabispatient nach der Einnahme wieder aktiv am Straßenverkehr teilnehmen kann, unterschieden sich deutlich und waren in einigen Fällen aus verkehrsmedizinischer Sicht als sehr fragwürdig anzusehen.

Language: de