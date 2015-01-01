Abstract

Nutritional fitness, which comprises food choices, meal timing, and dietary intake behaviors, is an important component of military service member health and performance that has garnered recent attention. This study utilized generalized linear mixed effects modeling (GLMM) to investigate changes in eating pathology symptoms in men and women during initial military training (Marine Corps Officer Candidates School (OCS)). Associations among eating pathology, musculoskeletal injury risk and BMI were also assessed. This investigation includes data from the Eating Pathology Symptoms Inventory (EPSI) and BMI at the start of OCS (n = 598: Male n = 469, Female n = 129) and end of the 10-week program (n = 413: Male n = 329, Female n = 84), and injury surveillance throughout. At baseline, female candidates presented with greater body dissatisfaction, binge eating, purging, and restricting, but lower negative attitudes toward obesity compared to male candidates (p < 0.001). Eating symptoms changed during military training indicated by decreased body dissatisfaction in women (p = 0.003), decreased excessive exercise and negative attitudes toward obesity in men (p < 0.001), decreased cognitive restraint (p < 0.001), restricting (p < 0.001), purging (p = 0.013), and muscle building (p < 0.001) and increased binge eating (p < 0.001) in both sexes. Changes in restricting were significantly related to changes in BMI during training (p < 0.05). The likelihood of future injury was 108 % higher in female candidates than males and decreased by 5 % for each unit increase in excessive exercise. Eating attitudes and behaviors change during military training environments and are associated with military health and readiness outcomes including BMI and injury risk.

