Abstract

In 30 states, licensing agencies can restrict the distance from home that "medically-at-risk" drivers are permitted to drive. However, where older drivers crash relative to their home or how distance to crash varies by medical condition is unknown. Using geocoded crash locations and residential addresses linked to Medicare claims, we describe how the relationship between distance from home to crash varies by driver characteristics. We find that a majority of crashes occur within a few miles from home with little variation across driver demographics or medical conditions. Thus, distance restrictions may not reduce crash rates among older adults, and the tradeoff between safety and mobility warrants consideration.

