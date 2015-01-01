|
Citation
|
Loo BP, Tsoi KH. J. Glob. Health 2022; 12: e03081.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Edinburgh University Global Health Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36463506
|
Abstract
|
While transport is integral to mobility and the economy, the hidden social costs of rapid motorisation are tremendous. As of 2019, there were around 1.3 million traffic fatalities, accounting for 2.3% of the total deaths and ranked 12th of the causes of mortality worldwide [1]. Road injuries also led to 79 million disability-adjusted life year (DALYs) in 2019, accounting for 3.1% of the global DALYs and ranked the 6th among other causes [1]. On average, road traffic deaths and injuries led to a 3% loss in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) [2]. Half of the global road traffic deaths are amongst the most vulnerable groups of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists [2]. Traffic fatality is the leading cause of death for young people aged 5-29 [2]. All these underline the equity dimension as these groups are bearing the costs of traffic deaths disproportionately. The serious negative transport externalities can dampen the goal of achieving social sustainability in transport [3]. Providing safe mobility for all aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals of "Sustainable Cities and Communities" and "Good Health" that "provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems" [4].
Language: en