Recent advances in military technology have led to the development of sophisticated and intelligent weapons, which increase mortality and morbidity. Since the advent of high-explosion weapons, "shock wave" has surpassed "shrapnel" and become the most important injurious component in conventional combat. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of disability and death among military personnel and civilians during wartime [1]. Clinically, its symptoms and indications vary depending on the location and severity of the injury. The most frequently observed symptoms included altered consciousness and local dysfunction. To avoid additional injuries and associated mental stress, early diagnosis and treatment are necessary. Moderate and severe TBI worsens if appropriate treatment is not taken promptly. It has earlier been reported that debridement decompression performed within 5.33 h of injury greatly reduces postoperative mortality of patients [1]. Thus, appropriate TBI treatment should be implemented promptly to save the patients' lives.

