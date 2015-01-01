Abstract

BACKGROUND: The construction of a safety culture in coal mine enterprises is an essential component of coal mine safety management. Current studies do not address the mechanism for forming and constructing systems for coal mine enterprise safety culture, and many studies are based on imperfect theoretical frameworks and unsystematic empirical research, their policy recommendations are not systematic or operable, and they offer no feasible safety culture construction system.



OBJECTIVE: This study is devoted to analysing the theoretical basis of safety culture construction in coal mine enterprises from the perspective of hazards and proposing the content, stages and targets of constructing a safety culture and develops pragmatic approaches for coal mining enterprises to improve safety culture.



METHODS: A theoretical basis for safety culture construction in coal mine enterprises is proposed from the perspective of hazards by considering accident-causing mechanisms based on hazards. Furthermore, this study applied the case analysis and application to conduct empirical research on the proposed theoretical basis for safety culture construction from the perspective of hazards.



RESULTS: Four aspects are proposed to capture the content and objectives of safety culture construction from the perspective of hazards: safety concept, behaviour safety, material state safety, and safety institutions. Furthermore, this paper provides a case study of safety culture construction by the Yimei coal group from the perspective of hazards, identifies the hazards based on the above four aspects, and then identifies preventative measures and controls for the identified hazards.



CONCLUSIONS: Constructing a safety culture in coal mine enterprises from the perspective of hazards is operable and practical, and thus this study provides essential theoretical and practical value for improving coal mine safety.

Language: en