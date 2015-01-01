Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this synopsis, we identify and highlight research papers representing noteworthy developments in signals, sensors, and imaging informatics in 2021.



METHODS: A broad literature search was conducted on PubMed and Scopus databases. We combined Medical Subject Heading (MeSH) terms and keywords to construct particular queries for sensors, signals, and imaging informatics. Except for the sensor section, we only consider papers that have been published in journals providing at least three articles in the query response. Using a three-point Likert scale (1=not include, 2=maybe include, and 3=include), we reviewed the titles and abstracts of all database returns. Only those papers which reached two times three points were further considered for full paper review using the same Likert scale. Again, we only considered works with two times three points and provided these for external reviews. Based on the external reviews, we selected three best papers, as it happens that the three highest ranked papers represent works from all three parts of this section: sensors, signals, and imaging informatics.



RESULTS: The search for papers was executed in January 2022. After removing duplicates and conference proceedings, the query returned a set of 88, 376, and 871 papers for sensors, signals, and imaging informatics, respectively. For signals and images, we filtered out journals that had less than three papers in the query results, reducing the number of papers to 215 and 512, respectively. From this total of 815 papers, the section co-editors identified 35 candidate papers with two times three Likert points, from which nine candidate best papers were nominated after full paper assessment. At least three external reviewers then rated the remaining papers and the three best-ranked papers were selected using the composite rating of all external reviewers. By accident, these three papers represent each of the three fields of sensor, signal, and imaging informatics. They were approved by consensus of the International Medical Informatics Association (IMIA) Yearbook editorial board. Deep and machine learning techniques are still a dominant topic as well as concepts beyond the state-of-the-art.



CONCLUSIONS: Sensors, signals, and imaging informatics is a dynamic field of intense research. Current research focuses on creating and processing heterogeneous sensor data towards meaningful decision support in clinical settings.

