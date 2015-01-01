SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McGough OH, Mayhorn CB. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 231-235.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661095

Sustained attention paradigms can assess an individual’s ability to maintain continuous effort and accurate response rate over a period of time. Measuring individual differences in vigilance capabilities and factors that influence performance can be foundational in the design of user-centered technologies and protocols. In the current work, 137 participants completed the SART (Sustained Attention to Response Task) where half (n = 69) received a warning that they would have to re-start the task if they fell below a performance threshold and the remainder (n = 68) received no such warning. Measures of trait boredom proneness, state-based boredom, and motivation were also collected.

RESULTS indicated that the presence of a warning stimuli (extrinsic motivator) significantly affected overall performance on the SART.

DISCUSSION focused on how individual differences in the completion of ?boring? tasks influences performance on work-related task outcomes.


