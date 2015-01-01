SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reimer B, Angell L, Mehler B, Fitch GM, Noble AM, Feit S, Skrypchuk L. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 310-314.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661023

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

As the characteristics of in-vehicle human-machine interfaces (HMIs), the driving task, and the expectations and behavior of drivers have evolved, so too should our thinking and approach to HMI design and evaluation. This panel will present background and perspectives on the current status, emerging needs, challenges, and opportunities in this area. A key focus for the panel is an emphasis on attention support. Detailed contextual description is provided below for reference to allow panelists to keep their opening remarks relatively brief to allow for substantive question and discussion time with the audience.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print