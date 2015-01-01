SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Borghetti L, Rhodes LJ, Morris MB. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 606-610.

10.1177/1071181322661056

PMID

Abstract

Recently, the gamma band (?; 70-100 Hz) has been implicated in sustained attention decay across a vigil consistent with computational models of fatigue. Frontal ? indexing centrally controlled sustained attention and parietal ? linked to gated sensory processes declined across a 10-minute vigilance task, a pattern observed for faster but not slower performers. The anatomical distribution of ? activity indicates neural communication, or connectivity, within the fronto-parietal network. We used Granger Prediction to evaluate fatigue effects on network ? connectivity.

RESULTS showed stronger directional connectivity for frontal?parietal versus parietal?frontal over time, indicating that top-down control of attention largely remained intact. However, parietal?frontal early ? connectivity increased with time, suggesting a network shift to enhanced sensory-directed processes after only 8 minutes. This pattern of connectivity was mirrored by fast but not slower performers. Our findings provide new directions for computational accounts of fatigue mechanisms and highlight the importance of individual differences.


Language: en
