Abstract

Modern vehicles are embedded with numerous electronic components, making them more advanced and automated, while also making them vulnerable to cyberattacks. This study investigated how drivers respond to unexpected, cyber-attack-induced situations through a driving simulator study. It also examined differences in driver responses if they were trained or received warning messages on how to mitigate the effect of a vehicle cyberattack. The findings suggest that drivers' responses to cyberattacks vary based on the severity of the event. Those who receive training are much more likely to drive cautiously when the vehicle behaves unexpectedly and those who receive warning messages are likely to view them, but not necessarily take action. These results have far reaching implications into the utility of training programs in improving driver behavior and leave future work in terms of optimizing warning message systems.

Language: en